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Assam HS result 2026 at resultsassam.nic.in Live: AHSEC 12th result date, direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

AHSEC HS result 2026 at resultsassam.nic.in Live: AHSEC HS result once announced, students can check Class 12 result on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.

Assam HS result 2026 Live: Check AHSEC 12th result 2026 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam HS result 2026 Live: Check AHSEC 12th result 2026 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Guwahati:

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to release AHSEC HS, Class 12 result 2026 this week, by April 25. AHSEC HS result once announced, students can check Class 12 result on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. Over 3.30 lakh (3,30,744) appeared for the AHSEC HS exam 2026 held between February 11 to March 16.

The students can follow these steps to check and download AHSEC HS, 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • Visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in 
  • Click on AHSEC HS marksheet PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
  • Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.    

Live updates :AHSEC HS, 12th result 2026 at resultsassam.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 10:37 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AHSEC HS result 2026: Passing marks

    The students need to secure a minimum of 30 to 33 per cent marks to clear the AHSEC HS, 12th exam 2026. 

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AHSEC HS result 2026 at resultsassam.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in 
    • Click on AHSEC HS marksheet PDF link 
    • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
    • Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  
  • 10:32 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download AHSEC HS, 12th scorecard PDF at resultsassam.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to check and download AHSEC HS, 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam HS, 12th result links

    Assam HS, 12th result links are -  ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Board HS, 12th result websites

    Assam Board HS, 12th result websites are - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.  To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AHSEC HS, 12th result date 2026

    AHSEC HS, 12th result 2026 is likely to be announced this week. Assam Board HS result once announced, students can check Class 12 result on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.  

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