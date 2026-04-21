Assam HS result 2026 at resultsassam.nic.in Live: AHSEC 12th result date, direct links

Guwahati:

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to release AHSEC HS, Class 12 result 2026 this week, by April 25. AHSEC HS result once announced, students can check Class 12 result on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. Over 3.30 lakh (3,30,744) appeared for the AHSEC HS exam 2026 held between February 11 to March 16.

The students can follow these steps to check and download AHSEC HS, 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.