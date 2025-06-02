Are DHSE Kerala Plus One Results 2025 out? Check latest updates DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2025 has been officially announced. Students who appeared in the class 11th exam can download their marks memo by visiting the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Check latest updates.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala has announced the results for the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Plus One exams. Students who took the DHSE +1 Kerala exams in March 2025 can check and download their marks memo from the official website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in. According to the official data, a total of 383,647 candidates registered for the Kerala HSE first-year exams across science, humanities, and commerce. Of these candidates, 3,892 were absent, and the marks of 379,444 students have been tabulated. A total of 236,317 students scored above 30 percent, resulting in a pass percentage of 62.28 per cent.

In addition to this, the department has also released results for the open school and technical courses. The overall pass percentage for these categories is recorded at 40.53 per cent, and the pass percentage for technical courses is 44.37 per cent. According to the official website, DHSE HSE first year March 2025 exam result PDF will be uploaded at 6 PM. Students will be able to check all the details by visiting the official website.

How to download DHSE +1 Result 2025?

Visit the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Now, enter your details such as roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025 for future reference.

Websites to check Kerala Plus one result

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2025 via SMS?