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  4. AP SSC result 2026 at results.bse.ap.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi AP 10th result at manabadi.com; websites
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AP SSC result 2026 at results.bse.ap.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi AP 10th result at manabadi.com; websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

AP SSC result 2026 at results.bse.ap.gov.in Live: AP SSC 10th result 2026 once released, the students can check the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. The students can also download scorecard at manabadi.com.

AP SSC result 2026 Live: Check BSE AP 10th result at results.bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.
AP SSC result 2026 Live: Check BSE AP 10th result at results.bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amaravati (AP):

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result on Thursday, April 30 at 11 am. AP SSC 10th result 2026 once released, the students can check the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, students can download AP SSC scorecard PDF at manabadi.com. 

How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in 

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in 
  • Click on AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :AP SSC result 2026 at results.bse.ap.gov.in Live Updates

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  • 8:52 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    [manabadi.com] Steps to download Manabadi SSC 10th scorecard PDF

    1. Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
    3. Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
    4. Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download AP SSC scorecard at results.bse.ap.gov.in

    The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC result 2026 shortly at results.bse.ap.gov.in

    AP SSC, 10th result 2026 will be available shortly on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC result 2026 time

    AP SSC, 10th result time is 11 am. AP SSC 10th result 2026 once released, the students can check the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, students can download AP SSC scorecard PDF at manabadi.com.  

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC result 2026 today

    AP SSC, 10th result 2026 will be announced today, April 30. The Manabadi AP SSC result time is 11 am. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in. 

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Andhra Pradesh Ssc Result Class 10 Results Exam Results
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