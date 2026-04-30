AP SSC result 2026 at results.bse.ap.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi AP 10th result at manabadi.com; websites

Amaravati (AP):

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result on Thursday, April 30 at 11 am. AP SSC 10th result 2026 once released, the students can check the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, students can download AP SSC scorecard PDF at manabadi.com.

How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.