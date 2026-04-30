AP SSC marks memo via LEAP Mobile App: How to download

Amaravati (AP):

The BSEAP SSC marks memo will be available for download via LEAP mobile app. The login credentials to download AP SSC, 10th marks memo are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to download AP SSC, 10th marks memo pdf via LEAP mobile app -

Download LEAP mobile app from Google Playstore

Register with credentials

Login now and click on SSC, 10th result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth as the login credentials

AP SSC marks memo PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AP SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.

How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th scorecard at manabadi.com: Steps to download

The students can follow these steps to download Manabadi AP SSC 10th scorecard PDF -

Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download AP SSC scorecard PDF at Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to check AP SSC result via SMS

Open message app Send a message as SSC [space] roll number to 55352 or 56300.

For details on AP SSC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.