AP SSC marks memo via LEAP Mobile App: How to download

The BSEAP SSC marks memo will be available for download via LEAP mobile app. The login credentials to download AP SSC, 10th marks memo are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to download AP SSC, 10th marks memo pdf via LEAP mobile app -
- Download LEAP mobile app from Google Playstore
- Register with credentials
- Login now and click on SSC, 10th result 2026 link
- Enter your roll number and date of birth as the login credentials
- AP SSC marks memo PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save AP SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.
How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in
The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save Manabadi AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
Manabadi AP SSC 10th scorecard at manabadi.com: Steps to download
The students can follow these steps to download Manabadi AP SSC 10th scorecard PDF -
- Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com
- Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
- Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download
- Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
How to download AP SSC scorecard PDF at Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
How to check AP SSC result via SMS
- Open message app
- Send a message as SSC [space] roll number to 55352 or 56300.
For details on AP SSC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.