AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year to be out soon, when and where to download

AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon announce the results for the intermediate exam 2025. Students who appeared for the Manabadi AP Inter 2025 can download their results from the official website, bieap.apcfss.in/.

AP Intermediate Result 2025 expected date

According to the media reports, AP Intermediate Result 2025 are expected to be declared anytime this week. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

In order to download AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year, students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards. Students will also able to access AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results via WhatsApp.

AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year: How to download?

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details.

AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen.

Download and save AP Intermediate Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year for future reference.

Websites to check scorecards

Other options to check results

SMS

DigiLocker

WhatsApp

Passing Criteria

To pass AP Inter exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 35 marks in each subject and 35% in aggregate. According to the exam board rules, 80% weightage will be given for the final exam whereas the remaining 20% weightage is given for internal assessment. Those who fail in the exam will get another opportunity to appear in the exam through supplementary exams.

This year, BIEAP conducted the IPE second-year exams from March 3 to March 20, 2025. The AP first-year exam was held from March 1 to 19, 2025. According to reports, a total of 9,96,971 students registered for AP Intermediate first and second-year exams.