AP Inter Supplementary Result 2024 for 2nd year out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, here's how to download

Image Source : INDIA TV AP Inter Supplementary 2nd year Result 2024 out

AP Inter Supply Result 2024 for 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of Inter Supplementary Result 2024 for the second year. All those who applied for the second-year supplementary exam can check their results on the official website of BIEAP, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The announcement of the results was made at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opposite Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli, Guntur at 2 pm. As per the results, a total of 1,27,190 candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 74,868 candidates passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 59 percent. The links to the scorecards can be accessed on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download AP Inter Supplementary 2nd year Result 2024?

Visit the official website of BIEAP, resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP Inter Supplementary 2nd year Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide login details

AP Inter Supplementary 2nd year Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save AP Inter Supplementary 2nd year Result 2024 for future reference

This year, the supplementary exam was conducted from May 24 to June 1 across the state in two shifts. The first-year students appeared in the exam in the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second-year students appeared for the exam in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. As per the result, a total of 63,595 boys and 51,724 girls appeared for the exam, out of which 38,075 boys and 29,995 girls passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for boys is 60 per cent and 58 per cent for girls.