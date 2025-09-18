AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Candidates who have their name in the AP EAMCET allotment list should complete self-reporting and join their assigned colleges by September 22. The academic session will commence commence from September 19

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling seat allotment result soon. The candidates can check the APCET seat allotment result on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To check AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on AP EAMCET seat allotment result link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number. AP EAMCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen for download. Save AP EAMCET seat allotment list PDF and take a print out.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2025 link

Use registration number, roll number as the required login credentials

AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be available for download on the screen

Save AP EAMCET seat allotment list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Candidates who have their name in the AP EAMCET allotment list should complete self-reporting and join their assigned colleges by September 22. The academic session will commence commence from September 19.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents required for college reporting

Rank card

Allotment letter

Original copies of 10th, 12th marksheets and certificates

Character certificate

Medical certificate

Valid ID proof- Aadhaar card, PAN

Passport-sized photographs.

The AP EAMCET Counselling Process will be held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. A total of 322 colleges took part in the EAMCET counselling.

For details on AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2025, please visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.