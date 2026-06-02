AP EAMCET result 2026 when? Check EAPCET result date, scorecard login credentials

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh, AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2026 will soon be announced. The candidates who had appeared for AP EAMCET can check the result on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The AP EAMCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF at sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

The candidates can follow these steps to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF. To download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AP EAMCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download AP EAMCET merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET merit list PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. To download AP EAMCET topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF. AP EAMCET merit list PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF link

AP EAPCET toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save AP EAPCET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on AP EAMCET result 2026, please visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.