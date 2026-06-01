June 1, 2026
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AP EAMCET result 2026: How to download scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

AP EAMCET result 2026 link at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in: The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The AP EAMCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

Download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Image Source : eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh, AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2026 link is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The AP EAMCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

How to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

The candidates can follow these steps to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF. To download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET 
  • Click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

AP EAMCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. 

How to download AP EAMCET merit list PDF 

The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET merit list PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. To download AP EAMCET topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF. AP EAMCET merit list PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET 
  • Click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF link 
  • AP EAPCET toppers list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save AP EAPCET toppers list PDF and take a print out. 

For details on AP EAMCET result 2026, please visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

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