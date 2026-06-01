AP EAMCET result 2026: How to download scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh, AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2026 link is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The AP EAMCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.
How to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
The candidates can follow these steps to download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF. To download AP EAMCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
- Click on AP EAMCET scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- AP EAMCET scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save AP EAMCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
AP EAMCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.
How to download AP EAMCET merit list PDF
The candidates can check and download AP EAMCET merit list PDF on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. To download AP EAMCET topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF. AP EAMCET merit list PDF will be available for download, save AP EAMCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
- Click on AP EAMCET toppers list PDF link
- AP EAPCET toppers list PDF will be available for download
- Save AP EAPCET toppers list PDF and take a print out.
For details on AP EAMCET result 2026, please visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.