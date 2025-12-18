AILET result 2026 out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; how to download scorecard PDF AILET result 2026: The candidates can check AILET result 2026 on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in and download scorecard PDF. AILET final answer key 2026 is available for download on the official portal- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

New Delhi:

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download AILET scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2026 was held on December 14.

AILET scorecard 2026: Steps to download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on AILET scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use User Name and Password as the required login credentials

AILET scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save AILET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AILET scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download AILET final answer key 2026

AILET final answer key 2026 is available for download on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

