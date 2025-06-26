AIIMS INICET 2025: Round 1 allotment results for July session released, what's next

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has declared the round 1 allotment results of the 1st Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Speciality) for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2025 Session (INI-CET). Candidates who appeared for AIIMS INICET 2025 counselling can download the rank-wise results from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment can submit their acceptance by visiting the official website. The last date to submit online acceptance of a seat is till June 30, 2025, up to 5 PM. However, the candidates can report and submit their documents, along with the document fees, from June 26 to June 30. Notably, participation in round 1 is mandatory to be eligible for the second round of allotment.
AIIMS INICET 2025: How to download results?
- Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, ''Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2025 Session.
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing the ranks of the shortlisted candidates.
- Download AIIMS INICET 2025 results and save them for future reference.
What documents are required for the appointment?
Candidates who have been allotted Seat (AIIMS & Subject/Specialty) and have chosen 1 or 2 option that requires them to deposit original certificates along with one set of photocopies of all certificates OR a photo copies of certificates with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only) in the name of the “AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT” at allotted INIs. The DD shall be refunded only when the original certificates are deposited.
- Offer Letter
- Seat allocation Slip
- Final Registration Slip
- Admit Card issued by AIIMS
- Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.
- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
- Internship Completion Certificate or Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate will be completing the 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 31st July, 2025 for all INIs.
- Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council.
- High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth. (Matriculation)
- Caste and PwBD certificates (if applicable).