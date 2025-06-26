AIIMS INICET 2025: Round 1 allotment results for July session released, what's next AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 1 allotment results have been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank list from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. Check details.

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has declared the round 1 allotment results of the 1st Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Speciality) for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2025 Session (INI-CET). Candidates who appeared for AIIMS INICET 2025 counselling can download the rank-wise results from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment can submit their acceptance by visiting the official website. The last date to submit online acceptance of a seat is till June 30, 2025, up to 5 PM. However, the candidates can report and submit their documents, along with the document fees, from June 26 to June 30. Notably, participation in round 1 is mandatory to be eligible for the second round of allotment.

AIIMS INICET 2025: How to download results?

Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2025 Session.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the ranks of the shortlisted candidates.

Download AIIMS INICET 2025 results and save them for future reference.

What documents are required for the appointment?

Candidates who have been allotted Seat (AIIMS & Subject/Specialty) and have chosen 1 or 2 option that requires them to deposit original certificates along with one set of photocopies of all certificates OR a photo copies of certificates with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only) in the name of the “AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT” at allotted INIs. The DD shall be refunded only when the original certificates are deposited.