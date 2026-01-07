AIBE 20 cut-off 2025: Check category-wise cut off here AIBE 20 cut-off 2025: The AIBE 20 cut off for general category is likely to be 42.5, OBC- 38, SC/ ST- 32. Check category-wise cut off, know how to download AIBE 20 cut off pdf at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) exam result has been declared. A total of 1.74 lakh (1,74,386) candidates got qualified in the AIBE 20 exam 2025, the pass percentage touched at 69.21 per cent. The AIBE 20 cut-off will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download the cut off pdf on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 cut-off 2025

The AIBE 20 cut off for general category is likely to be 42.5, OBC- 38, SC/ ST- 32. Last year, the cut off for the General/OBC category was 38, SC/ST- 30.

The candidates can check AIBE 20 exam result 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download AIBE 20 scorecard 2025 PDF

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 20 final answer key 2025. To download AIBE 20 final answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF link. AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF link

AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

