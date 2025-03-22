AIBE 19 result 2024 released on allindiabarexamination.com, here's how to check AIBE 19 result 2025 was declared on March 21 and candidates can enter their roll number along with the password to download the scorecard.

All India Bar Examination, AIBE 19 result 2024 is released. The Bar Council of India has announced AIBE result on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can check and download AIBE 19 scorecards by using their roll number and password. The AIBE 19 (AIBE XIX) exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, and consisted of 100 questions across 19 topics.

BCI announced the release of AIBE result via a notification and stated, "We are happy to notify you that you can now download the AIBE-XIX findings. Please go to the AIBE website and select the AIBE-XIX Result link to view your result. Enter your login information, including your date of birth (password) and user ID (roll number). You can view and download your results after logging in."

7 questions withdrawn

As per the AIBE final answer key, a total of 7 questions have been withdrawn and the result is based on 93 questions. The final answer key is prepared on the basis of objections released against the provisional answer key. AIBE 19 provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025.

AIBE 19 result 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com On the displayed homepage, click on the result link mentioned under 'Notification regarding declaration of AIBE-XIX Result' header Upon clicking on the scorecard link, a new login page would open Enter the roll number and Password to check your result Download AIBE 19 scorecard and save a copy for the future references

AIBE 19 passing criteria

As the result is based on 93 questions, the passing criteria is also set accordingly. As per the official notice, for candidates in the General or OBC category, the passing mark for the AIBE 19 is 42 out of 93 and for candidates belonging to other categories, the passing mark is set at 37 out of 93.