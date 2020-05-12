UPTET Assistant Teacher Result 2020 for 69,000 posts expected to be out today. Direct Link to check

Image Source : FILE UPTET Assistant Teacher Result 2020 for 69,000 posts to be out TODAY. Direct Link to check

UPTET Assistant Teacher Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to announce the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Recruitment Test (ATRE) today, i.e., May 12, 2020. The results for UPTET Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 will be announced on the official website-- atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. Earlier, the board had released the answer key for UPTET Assistant Teacher Exam on May 10.

How to download UPTET Assistant Teacher Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the UPTET official website-- atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Assistant Teachers Results 2020" link

Step 3: A PDF file containing all the results along with roll numbers of the candidates will appear on your screen

Step 4: Check your UPTET Assistant Teachers Exam 2020 roll number

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

Direct link for UPTET Assistant Teacher Result 2020 (to be activated soon)

According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government will have a meeting on Tuesday where the results would be handed to them, after this, the UPBEB will send the results to NIC and will be available on the official website on Wednesday by 2 pm latest, the secretary of exam regulatory authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi informed a leading daily. The results are ready with the commission, he further informed. The long wait of the candidates will now be over on Wednesday.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage