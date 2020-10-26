UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today: How to check

Image Source : GOOGLE FILE

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will announce the UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 today. Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check their seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

The online registration for the UPSEE counselling 2020 was scheduled from October 19 to 22.

There will be six rounds of seat allotment and the counselling process will go on till December 5. The second seat allotment result will be released on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be declared on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be on November 18, 30 and December 5, 2020.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSEE website -- upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check seat allotment results

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference

