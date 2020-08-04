UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result announced; Pradeep Singh tops

Image Source : FILE UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result announced

UPSC Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result today. Students who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam should note that the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result or the provisional appointment list for the candidates has been released on the official website.

Students should note that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

(i) Indian Administrative Service;

(ii) Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

To check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result, students should follow the below mentioned steps

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Go to the latest section where the results 2019 have been declared

3. Enter your roll number

4. Your UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print of the UPSC result for future reference

Alternatively, students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check their UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result.

Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

Students should note that a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment, the break-up of which is given below category wise:

GENERAL - 304

EWS - 78

OBC - 251

SC - 129

ST - 67

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage