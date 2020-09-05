UP JEE B.Ed Result 2020 declared. Here's how to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 declared. Here's how to download

UP JEE B.Ed Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed joint entrance exam result 2020 has been announced by Lucknow University today (September 5). Candidates who had appeared for the UP JEE B.Ed exam can check their result online at lkouniv.ac.in using their user id and password.

UP JEE B.Ed Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in

2. Click on the 'UP B.Ed JEE Result' Link

3. Enter your user ID and Password

4. Your UP B.Ed JEE Results will appear on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future reference

UP JEE B.Ed Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their UP B.Ed JEE 2020 Result

A total of 3,57,696 candidates appeared for the B Ed joint entrance exam at 1,089 examination centres in 73 districts of UP despite spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases. Total 4,31,904 candidates were registered for the exam that was held on August 9.

