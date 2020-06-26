Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2020: List of websites to check UP Class 10 Board Result, UP Class 12 Board Result

UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will announce UP Class 10 Board Result and UP Class 12 Board Result on Saturday, June 27. Once declared, students will be able to check UP Board Result 2020 on various official websites including upmsp.edu.in. A number of websites to check UP Board Class 10 Result 2020, UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 have also been mentioned.

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2020: How to check online UP Class 10 Board Result, UP Class 12 Board Result

Step 1: Visit official websites -- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Click on Class 12 Result/Class 10 Result

Step 4: Login using credentials

Step 4: Your subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen

UP Board Result 2020: How to get UP Class 10 Board Result, UP Class 12 Board Result via SMS

UP Class 10 Board students: Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

UP Class 12 Board students: Type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

