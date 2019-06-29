TS NEET Merit List 2019 Released: Check your name and apply for TS NEET Counselling at knruhs.in

Image Source : PTI TS NEET Merit List 2019 Released

TS NEET Merit List 2019 has been released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences which is available on the official website of the university -- knruhs.in. Those who had appeared for the TS NEET 2019 can check their names on the list which is available now online.

Are Akshay has topped the TS NEET Merit list 2019 who secured NEET rank 59 with 685 marks. While Neela Vamshi Krishna stood second with 685 marks and NEET rank 65. The merit list is available on the website for download in a PDF form. You can even check the TS NEET Merit List 2019 here in the mentioned direct link.

Direct Link For TS NEET Merit List 2019

With the release of TS NEET Merit List 2019, candidates can now apply for the TS NEET Counselling process. Those who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can only apply for the counselling process. TS NEET Counselling 2019 is scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 5.

Steps to check the TS NEET Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KNRUHS -- knruhs.in.

Step 2: Click on the KNRUHS – MBBS/BDS 2019-20 Provisional Merit List link.

Step 3: Enter your Name, Roll Number or NEET rank.

Step 4: The TS NEET Merit List 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the merit list for future reference.