TS ICET Results 2019 to be declared by Kakatiya University today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI TS ICET Results 2019 to be declared today

The TS ICET 2019 result is likely to be declared by the Kakatiya University today - 14th June. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should check the official website icet.tsche.ac.in for details. The link to the result page will be activated soon after the announcement of Telangana ICET Results 2019.

The TS ICET exam 2019 was conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

As per an earlier notification, the TS ICET Result 2019 was supposed to be declared on June 13. The result declaration was, however, postponed.

Candidates should also note that the TS ICET result 2019 will be declared in the form of a scorecard, which will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, sectional score and rank.

TS ICET Result 2019: How to Check

1. Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the 'results' tab

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Click on 'submit'

5. Your TS ICET Result 2019 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future references

When was the TS ICET 2019 answer key released?

The preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2019 was released on the official website on May 31, 2019. The candidates were allowed to submit their objections to TS ICET preliminary answer key until 3rd June 2019. The final answer key along with TS ICET result 2019 will be declared today.