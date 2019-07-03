Image Source : PTI TNDTE Revaluation Result 2019: Results to be declared today at tndte.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Revaluation Result 2019 for semester one to six is expected to be release today.

Candidates who appeared for DOTE Polytechnic/ Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 will be able to check the result on the official site of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in.

The board has already declared TNDTE Diploma/Polytechnic results on June 4.

Candidates who were not satisfied with their marks obtained and wished to apply for revaluation were required to register themselves from June 5 to June 25, 2019 on the official website.

Students were also required to pay the fee for revaluation within the time period.

TNDTE Revaluation Result 2019: Candidates can check their result through these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the DOTE Polytechnic/ Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: You can check your result after it is displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students will be updated if there is any changes incorporated in the TNDTE revaluation result.

The original marksheets of the students with the updated scores will be provided by the TNDTE.

TNDTE of TN DoTE conducts diploma examinations twice every year. For odd semesters, the examinations are conducted in October or November and for even they are conducted in March and April.