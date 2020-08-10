TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th result DECLARED. Check assessment scheme for cancelled SSLC exam

Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th result releasing shortly. Check assessment scheme for cancelled SSLC exam

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result today (August 10) at 9.30 am. Around 9.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the SSLC, class 10 exams. Once it is released, students can check their TN SSLC Result 2020 through the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 27th March to 13th April. However, due to the situation surrounding the pandemic and the resulting lockdown the TN SSLC 2020 exams could not be conducted. The SSLC exam was later cancelled on the Madras High Court order which said the court cannot allow the state government to put lives of 9 lakh students at stake.

Following the HC verdict, the state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami said all the class 10 students of the 2019-20 academic year will be promoted.

For the assessment of TN Board SSLC Class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

TN SSLC Results 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2020.

tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to check

dge.tn.gov.indge1.tn.nic.in.manabadi.co.inmanabadi.comexamresults.net.

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference

TN SSLC Results 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020 will be available once the TN SSLC Result 2020 is released.

