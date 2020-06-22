Telangana SSC result 2020 declared. Check Marks Memo through direct link

Image Source : PTI Telangana SSC result 2020 declared

TS SSC Result 2020 Declared: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) has declared the TS SSC Results 2020 for Class 10 students along with the Marks Memo for the cancelled examinations. The respective students can check the marks memo online by visiting the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

TS SSC Result 2020: Steps to get marks memo online

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link - TS SSC Result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details as per your hall ticket.

Step 4: Submit details on result portal.

Step 5: Download Softcopy PDF for the Result Marks Memo.

Direct link to check TS SSC Result 2020- Marks Memo

