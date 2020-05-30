Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board exam results to be announced in July

Image Source : FILE FILE IMAGE

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board exam results: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu will be released in July, state school education minister KA Sengottaiyan said today. However, the minister did not disclose the exact date of the announcement of Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 Board results.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board exam results: Official statement

"Mostly the class 10 and 12 exam results will be out in July and it is impossible to disclose the exact date of publication of the results," he told reporters at Gobichettipalayam. Teachers are already engaged in evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 exams, he said.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board exams: Details

According to the revised schedule announced by the government, the tenth standard board exams will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates. The exams were postponed due to a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from June 1-12.

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the minister said the reopening date of schools could not be disclosed now and the government would take a decision based on the recommendations made by a committee formed by it to look into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage