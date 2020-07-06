Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TN Plus Two result likely to be declare today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TN Plus Two result likely to be declared today

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Director General of Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the TN Plus Two 2020 examination results either today or tomorrow. The result will be released in the second week of this month on the official websites.

The result was expected in the first week of July; however, the state Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan last week said TN HSC answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the TN board result 2020 for 12th will be released in the second week of July, either on Monday or Tuesday.

Students, who appeared in the examination, can check their results on these websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.net, result.nic.in.

How to check the TN 2020 Class 12 result:

> Visit the TN results official websites dge.tn.gov.in or dge.tn.nic.in or alternate websites mentioned above.

> Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.> Enter roll number and other login credentials.> Click on the submit button to see the result.

The Tamil Nadu board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10th exam and Class 11th. The result date for 10th class has not been announced yet.

In 2019, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3 per cent.

