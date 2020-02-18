SSC Recruitment Phase 7 Result 2019 to release shortly. Get details, direct link to check

SSC Recruitment Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the SSC Phase 7 Result 2019 on its official website -- ssc.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result as soon as the board releases the result. They can also click on the direct link provided below. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to announce the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Result 2019 on February 17, which was postponed. Regarding this, the commission had also issued an official notification on the official website.

The SSC phase VII examination was conducted on October 14 to October 16 and the answer key of the examination was released on October 30. The selected candidates will have to appear at the regional offices for the document verification process after they get qualified in the examination. Through this recruitment drive, 1352 posts will be filled.

How to check SSC Recruitment Phase 7 Result 2019?

1. Visit the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the link SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Result 2019

3. Enter the required details

4. Download and take a print out of your SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Result 2019