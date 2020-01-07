SSC CHSL Registration 2020: Apply before Jan 10

SSC CHSL Registration 2020: Apply before Jan 10; Check details here

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Details of the post:

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2020 will end on January 10. The aspirants who wants to apply for the same can visit the official website -- ssc.nic.in. They can also click on the direct link provided below. Candidates must know that they can pay registration fee on or before January 12. Here are some more details about the SSC CHSL 2020 Registration that you must read before applying.

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must be 12th passed or have any equivalent examination from the recognized Board or the University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must be 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Age Limit:

Candidates must be under the age group of 18 to 27 years.

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be accessed on the basis of three steps given below. They must clear all the three steps for selections:

Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)

Descriptive Paper (Tier-II)

Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III)

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Pay Scale:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.

19,900-63,200)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 | Important Dates:

Online application started on: December 3, 2019

Last date for submitting online application: January 10

Last date for online fee payment: January 12

Last date for payment through Challan: January 14

SSC CHSL Phase 1 Exam date: March 16 to 27

SSC CHSL Phase 2 Exam date: June 28

Direct link for SSC CHSL Registration 2020

Direct link for Amendment Notice