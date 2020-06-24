SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 Result: SSC likely to declare CGL Tier-I 2019 result today. Check direct link

Image Source : FILE SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 Result: SSC expected to declare CGL Tier-I 2019 result today. Check direct link

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2019-20: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce result for the tier-I exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) today. The SSC CGL result can be expected anytime today. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully conducted the CGL Tier 1 CBT exam on 2nd March to 11th March 2020 on 131 exam centers.

Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The said exam is the 2019 edition of the SSC CGL recruitment. The 2020 edition of SSC CGL is yet to be notified.

Those who clear the round will be shortlisted for the tier-II level exam. The CGL tier-II exam is scheduled to be held from October 14 to 17 while the JHT tier-I exams for 2020 will be held on October 6, as per the revised calendar released by the SSC. Over 25 lakh are expected to have appeared for the CGL 2019 tier 1 exam.

Meanwhile, SSC is also expected to declare Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) exam result.

Several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. SSC had postponed its exam and results due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will begin on August 17.

Also, the results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are pending.

Staff Selection Commission CGL 2020 Exam Details

Name of Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Advt. No. F. No. 3/4/2019-P&P-I Name of Post Group B & C Examination Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 CBT Exam Tier 1 Examination 2nd March to 11th March 2020 CGL Tier 1 Result 2020 Date 24th/25th June 2020 (Tentatively) Result Status Available Soon Article Category Entrance Exam Result Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

Steps to check SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Result

Step 1: Click on the links mentioned above / Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: Go to the Result section and Click on CGL tab in Orange Color.

Step 3: Now Click on "Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019" Result Links.

Step 4: Now Download the PDF file and Save this result PDF.

Step 5: SSC CGL Tier-I Result (PDF File) will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Open the file. The list of qualified candidates will be shown. Now, press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No.

Step 5: If your Name and Roll No. are there in the list, you have qualified in SSC CGL Tier-I exam.

Candidates can check their cut-off for SSC CGL Tier-I Exam by clciking on the link mentioned below:

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

Post Name SSC CGL Expected Cut Off [UR category] Good Attempts Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) 173-178 92-95 Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) 168-172 86-90 Remaining Posts 143-148 74-84

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: Region-wise

SSC Region States/UTs covered Official website Central Region (CR) Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh www.ssc-cr.org Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh www.sscmpr.org North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura www.sscner.org.in Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal www.sscer.org Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab www.sscnwr.org Western Region (WR) Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Maharashtra www.sscwr.net Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana www.sscsr.gov.in

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, are expected to be announced in September and November, respectively.

