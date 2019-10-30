SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result 2019: DECLARED! Direct link to check your rank, score

SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result 2019 declared.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Junior Associate Final Result 2019. The exam for junior associates (customer support and sales) was held on August 10 and September 20. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Junior Associate Main Exam can check their results on official SBI website.

SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result 2019: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website -- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the result notification.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019.

SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result 2019. Check direct link, score, rank

SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result 2019: More details

Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Junior Main Exam Result 2019 are also being informed through SMS service also, SBI has said. "Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your State," the official statement said.

SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result: Websites to check

You can check SBI Junior Associate Main Exam Result via the following official websites.

bank.sbi

sbi.co.in