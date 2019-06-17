Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 10 board result today. Direct link to check result

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 to be declared today

The RSOS 10th Result is expected to be declared today by the Rajasthan State Open School. The Class 10 result will be released in online mode. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Class 10 exam can check the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos for details.

RSOS 2019 Class 10th Result: How to Check

1. Visit the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

2. Click on the link that states 'results'

3. A new page will open

4. Click on 'Secondary (10th) Result 'March-May 2019'

5. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

RSOS 2019 Class 10th Result: Re-evaluation of marks

The Rajasthan State Open School provides an opportunity for re-totalling of the marks on answer sheets, in case a candidate is not satisfied with his/her result. Students should note that the forms for re-totalling are available on the official website.

Also, candidates need to pay the re-totalling fee as prescribed by the board after filling the application form. The results for re-totalling are expected to be released in the month of July.

Rajasthan State Open School Board

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established in the year 2005 with the aim of providing education to the private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels.

The board conducts examination twice a year October - November and March -April Every year.