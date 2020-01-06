Periyar University Result 2019 to be declared today. Here's how to check UG/PG exam results

Image Source : PTI Periyar University Result 2019 to be declared today

Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University is set to announce the results for the recently concluded UG / PG exams today. According to a recent notification by the university, the Periyar University Result 2019 will be declared on the official website, however, an official date and time for the same are yet to be confirmed. Students who had appeared for the Periyar University exams 2019 should keep a watch on the official website for the latest updates. Students should also note that a direct link to check Periyar University Result 2019 will also be activated at the time of result announcement.

How to check Periyar University Result 2019

1. Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says 'results'

3. Fill in the required details and login to the portal

4. Your Periyar University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Periyar University Result 2019: Date and time

Students who had appeared for Periyar University exams 2019 should note that the university has yet not issued an official date or time for the announcement of results. However, as per media reports, it is being speculated that the Periyar University Result 2019 would be declared today.

Direct link to check Periyar University Result 2019

Students should note that a direct link to check Periyar University Result 2019 will be enabled soon after the results are out.