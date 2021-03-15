Image Source : SCREENGRAB NIOS Result 2021: NIOS 10th, 12th Results declared. Direct link to download

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their NIOS public exam results online at results.nios.ac.in. Candidates will need their enrollment number to check their results.

The NIOS secondary and senior Secondary examinations were held in January/February 2021.

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: Direct link

Click here to download NIOS Public exam results

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: Steps to check

1. Visit the official results website-- result.nios.ac.in

2. Click on the link, "NIOS Public exam results"

3. Enter your NIOS enrollment number, Captcha code, and click on submit

4. Your NIOS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

