NIOS On Demand Examination (ODE) December Result 2019 declared. Direct Link

Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS Result 2019: On Demand Examination (ODE) December Result declared. Direct Link

NIOS ODE Result 2019: The result for On-Deman Examination (ODE) for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams has been released by the National Institue of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates who have applied for NIOS ODE Result 2019 can check their result fron the official website-- nios.ac.in

NIOS has released the ODE results 2019 for the exams that were held from December 1 to 15, 2019.

How to check NIOS ODE December Exam Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS website-- nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Results'

Step 3: Under Results, click on 'On Demand Exam'

Step 4: Click on 'Current Result' under On Demand Exam 2019

Step 5: Enter your enrollment number and click on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your NIOS ODE December Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference