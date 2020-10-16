NEET Result 2020 to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV NEET Result 2020 to be declared today

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency NTA is set to declare the NEET Result 2020 today. Medical aspirants who had appeared for NEET 2020 entrance exam this year should note that the NEET Result 2020 will be released on the official website. Nearly 14 lakh medical aspirants had appeared for the NEET entrance exam on September 13 this year. The authorities had also conducted a re-exam on October 14, for candidates who could not appear for the exam in the first attempt.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check and download the NEET Result 2020 are given below. A direct link to download the NEET Result 2020 will be shared once the result is declared.

NTA NEET 2020: Final Answer Key likely today

Candidates should note that the NTA is very likely to release the final answer key for the NEET 2020 today.

How to check NTA NEET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'NTA NEET 2020 Results'

3. A new page will open

4. Enter the details required

5. Your NEET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage