NEET MDS Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct Link

NEET MDS Result 2020: The National Board of Examination has declared the NEET MDS Entrance examination results. Those who appeared for NEET MDS Result 2020 can check their MDS Results on the official website -- natboard.edu.in. We are also providing you with a direct link to download your NEET MDS Result 2020.

NEET MDS Result 2020 DECLARED

The National Board of Examination has also released the NEET MDS 2020 cut off scores for various categories. For candidates belonging to the general and EWS category, the cut off score is 286 out of 960, for SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) category is 250 and finally for PwD candidates (general) category, the cut off score is 268.

How to check NEET MDS 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET MDS Result’ link =

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Scroll down to check your NEET MDS Result 2020

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for future reference.