NEET Counselling 2019: 2nd Round Allotment letter released at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Results 2019 for the 2nd Round of Counselling online at the official website -- mcc.nic.in. in The allotment list has been released in the form of a PDF format. The 2nd round Allotment letter will be made available today on the candidates' individual login Ids from 10.30 AM onwards. Till then candidates can check their selection status online by clicking on the direct link provided below:

Direct Link for NEET 2019 Second Seat Allotment Result 2019

This year, Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS has conducted the process of NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee. The seat allotment result will contain the candidates' ranks in the NEET UG exam and the institute allotted to them on the basis of their merit rank and choices opted for.

NEET Counselling 2019 | Simple steps to get Second Round Allotment letter:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result for Round 2 UG 2019’.

Step 3: The seat allotment result for the second round of NEET UG 2019 counselling will appear in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check the result and download the same for future reference.