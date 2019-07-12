NCERT CEE Result 2019 announced, check at cee.ncert.gov.in

NCERT CEE Result 2019 announced

NCERT CEE Result 2019 | NCERT has declared the NCERT CEE 2019 results for B.Sc B.Ed, BA B.Ed, and M.Sc M.Ed programmes on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination can check the results on the official website-- cee.ncert.gov.in. To check the NCERT CEE 2019 result, candidates are required to enter the details in the login portal which available on the website. However, candidates will also be able to find the NCERT CEE 2019 results through the direct link given below.

NCERT CEE Result 2019- direct link

NCERT CEE Result 2019 | Here's how to check-

Visit the official website i.e., cee.ncert.gov.in.

Click on the link which says, 'Candidates login'.

Enter the User ID and Password.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference

NCERT CEE Result 2019 | Important information-

Candidates who qualify NCERT CEE 2019 will be called for the counseling process to the different RIE’s.

As per the notification given on the website, the detailed schedule of the counseling procedure will be given on the individual official websites of the RIE’s.

As per reports, the NCERT Result 2019 for the B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Ed – M.Ed (Integrated) programme will be declared on July 20, 2019.

Also Read | Karnataka DCET Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct link to download it from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Also Read | BITSAT 2019: Results for third iteration declared, check at bitsadmission.com

Also Read | NEET Counselling 2019: Registration for UG second round counselling commencing today, check at mcc.nic.in