NBSE Nagaland Result 2020: NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : PTI NBSE Nagaland Result 2020: NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 to be declared today

NBSE Nagaland Result 2020: The NBSE is set to declare the NBSE Nagaland Result 2020 today. According to an official notification, the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 will be declared today. Students who had appeared for Nagaland Class 10 and Class 12 board exams should note that the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 will be declared on the official website. The confirmation on the release of NBSE Nagaland HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students and NBSE HSSLC Result 2020 for 12th Class students was made by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

NBSE HSLC Result 2020, HSSLC Results 2020

Candidates who had appeared for the Nagaland Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 should note that the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 will only be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the schools have been restricted to release the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 on the notice board, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

NBSE HSLC Result 2020, HSSLC Results 2020: Exams

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had conducted the NBSE Nagaland HSLC Exam 2020 for 10th Class students from February 14 to 26; while the NBSE HSSLC Exam 2020 for 12th Class students was conducted from February 12 to March 4, this year.

NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020: Date and time

As stated above, an official notification from the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) states that the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 will be declared today (May 30). Though the Nagaland Board has yet not confirmed a specific time for the release of the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020, the Nagaland Board exam results will be declared post noon today.

NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020: How to check

Students will be required to login to the official website of the Nagaland board - nbsenagaland.com to check and download their NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020. A direct link to download the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 will also be available through which the Nagaland Board exam results can be easily downloaded. Other than the websites, students can also receive their NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 through a text, on their phones.

NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020: Marksheets

Students who are waiting for the release of NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 should note that the marksheets for NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and NBSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be available post June 5, 2020. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has said the necessary documents and certificates for NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and NBSE HSSLC Result 2020 will only be issued to Centre Superintendents.

Once the documents are collected, the Centre Superintendents can distribute those among schools, post which the same will be given out to the students.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage