Karnataka MBBS 2nd Allotment Result 2019 to be released today; Here's how to check

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka MBBS 2nd Allotment Result 2019

The result of the second round of seat allotment for Karnataka MBBS 2019 counselling will be declared today. Candidates who participated in the second counselling round of Karnataka NEET UG 2019 will be able to check the results of seat allotment today on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka MBBS 2019 Second Seat Allotment Result | How to Check

Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link for 'Result for Seat Allotment Round 2 2019'. A new page will open on the screen. Enter all the required details. The seat allotment result for the second round of Karnataka NEET UG 2019 counselling will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

About Karnataka MBBS 2019 Second Seat Allotment

The second round of Karnataka MBBS counselling 2019 started with the registration process that was conducted from 24th to 26th July 2019. The seat allotment result will contain the candidates’ ranks and the institute allotted to them on the basis of their merit rank and choices opted for. Candidates who have been allotted seats through the second counselling round will be required to pay the fees and should report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned.