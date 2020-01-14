JKBOSE 12th Result declared for Jammu Division: Direct Link

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE on Tuesday announced JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu Division. Those who appeared for the JKBOSE 12th exam in Jammu zone can check their Class 12 Results on the official website -- jkbose.ac.in. We are providing you a direct link to download your JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu Division. JKBOSE has already announced the results of Class 10th annual exam for Kashmir division.

Step 1: Visit official website -- jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual 2019 (Regular) - Jammu (W/Z)'

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Your JKBOSE 12th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download result for further reference

About JKBOSE:

JKBOSE or the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is the main board of school education Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE is an autonomous body under the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE headquarters is located in Srinagar.