JKBOSE 12th Result declared for Jammu Division: Direct Link

JKBOSE 12th Result declared for Jammu Division: Direct LinkJKBOSE 12th Result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE on Tuesday announced JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu Division. Those who appeared for the JKBOSE 12th exam in Jammu zone can check their Class 12 Results on the official website -- jkbose.ac.in. We are providing you a direct link to download your JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu Division. JKBOSE has already announced the results of Class 10th annual exam for Kashmir division.
How to check JKBOSE 12th Result
Step 1: Visit official website -- jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual 2019 (Regular) - Jammu (W/Z)'
Step 3: Enter your login details
Step 4: Your JKBOSE 12th Result will be displayed
Step 5: Download result for further reference
Direct Link for JKBOSE 12th Result Jammu Division
About JKBOSE:
JKBOSE or the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is the main board of school education Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE is an autonomous body under the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE headquarters is located in Srinagar.