JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 for Kargil Division declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 for Kargil Division declared

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 for Kargil Division. Candidates who had appeared for JKBOSE 12th Exam 2019 in November should note that the result has been released on the official website. To check their JKBOSE 12th Result 2019, students should keep their JKBOSE admit cards ready to fill in the required details as and when asked.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 have been provided below. A direct link to download the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 has also been given.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE 12th Kargil Division Result'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct Link to Download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

Students can click on the below link to download their JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

Direct link to download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019