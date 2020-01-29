JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division to be declared soon. Check details

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is set to release JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division soon. Candidates should read the below information on how to check their JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 and other details. 

New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2020 14:37 IST
JKBOSE 11th Result 2019
JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 release date, time, details

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is set to release JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division soon. Candidates who had appeared for JKBOSE Class 11 exam should note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division will be released on the official website. The JKBOSE Class 11 exam was conducted in November-December 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Candidates should note that the Jammu and Kashmir State Board has not released an official date or time for the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019. However, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be released by the end of this week. 

How to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE 11th Result 2019'
3. Enter your roll number and other required details
4. Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019

Students should note that a direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be activated as soon as the result is released. 

