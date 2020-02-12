JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division declared

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division: The Jammu and Kashmir Board has declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division. Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 exams should note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division has been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division have been provided below. A direct link to download the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division has also been given.

How to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE Part One Annual Regular Kashmir Division Results'

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click on submit

5. Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division

Students can check and download their JKBOSE result by clicking on link mentioned below.

Direct Link To Download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division