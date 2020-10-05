JEE Advanced Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced Result 2020 declared. Check details

JEE Advanced Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2020. Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the IIT Entrance Exam, which was conducted on September 27, this year. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced should note that the JEE Advanced Result 2020 has been released on the official website.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check the JEE Advanced Result 2020 has also been provided.

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared

Now that the JEE Advanced Result 2020 has been declared, the process for holding of Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will commence formally from today (October 5). Thereafter, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be conducted on October 8, from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates should note that the ATT Result 2020 will be declared on October 11, 2020.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2020

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the link of the candidate portal

3. Enter your JEE (Advanced) registration number

4. Enter your date of birth and other required details

5. Your JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

