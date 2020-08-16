IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020 declared.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak has announced the IPMAT Result 2020 today (August 16). Candidates who have appeared for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) can check their results through the official website-- iimrohtak.ac.in.

IIM Rohtak conducts the IPMAT examination for admission to its five-year integrated programme in management. Those who have shortlisted from the IPMAT 2020 exam can appear for the next stage of admission.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- iimrohtak.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads, 'IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’

3. Enter in your credentials and login

4. The IPMAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage