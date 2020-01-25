ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result: Girls outperform boys; Manya Shrivastava tops December exam

Image Source : ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result: Manya Shrivastava tops December exam

ICSI CS Foundation 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI on Saturday announced the Company Secretaries CS Foundation December 2019 results on its official website -- icsi.edu at 11 am. A total of three toppers have emerged in the CS December examination 2019.

Manya Shrivastava has secured the first position, whereas Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Mariya Tinwala stood second and third respectively in the ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December examination. A total of 299 students have been placed in the top 25 positions.

Girls have outperformed boys as the first three rank holders are girls.

The ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam was conducted on December 28 and 29, 2019. Earlier in an official notification, ICSI had announced that the results for the foundation course would be released on January 25, 2020, at 11 am.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results soon online. The direct link to check the ICSI CS Foundation 2019 December exam result is provided below.

