ICAI CA Final Result 2019 to be announced soon. Check date, time, direct link for notification

Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Final Result 2019 to be declared soon.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: CA final results are set to be announced next week by the Institute of Charted Accountants of India. According to an official notification, the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 is set to be declared on January 16 or January 17, 2020. Students who had appeared for the CA final exam 2019 are advised to keep a watch on the official website for a notification regarding the exam result.

Candidates should note that the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 can also be availed on mail. To receive your ICAI CA Final Result 2019 on mail, the students will be required to register to the official website from January 13 onwards. Candidates who register their requests will be provided with the CA final results on the email id after the declaration of the results. Students can also receive their ICAI CA Final Result 2019 via SMS.

How to check ICAI CA Final Result 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

2. Enter your registration number or PIN number

3. Provide the required details like roll number and admit card details

4. Your ICAI CA Final Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link for ICAI CA Final Result 2019 official notification

Candidates should click on the below-mentioned link for all official notifications regarding ICAI CA Final Result 2019

Direct Link For ICAI CA Final Result 2019 Notification

How to receive ICAI CA Final Result 2019 through SMS

Candidates can follow the below steps to get the CA final result 2019 via SMS services.

For Final Examination (Old Course) - Candidates are required to type in CAFNLOLD (space) (6-digit final examination roll number of the candidate) and send it to 57575 - for all mobile services.

Final Examination (New Course) - Candidates are required type in CAFNLNEW (space) (6-digit final examination roll number of the candidate) and 57575 - for all mobile services.