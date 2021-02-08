Image Source : SCREENGRAB IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021 declared. Direct link to download

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of IBPS Officer Scale I Mains exam today (February 8). Candidates can download thier IBPS RRB PO Mains result for Officer Scale I recruitment online at ibps.in.

The Officer Scale I Mains examination was conducted on January 30, 2021, across various centers in the country.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ibps.in

2. Click on the link “Click on IBPS RRB PO Result 2020”

3. Login using the registration number and password

4. Your IBPS RRB PO result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021: Direct link

Click here to check and download IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021

