IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check scores

Image Source : PTI IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Declared

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The CRP Clerk Online Preliminary Exam Result has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam should check the official website for updates on their IBPS results. The IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination was conducted on December 7 and 8, 2019.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is very crucial as the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of these Preliminary marks. Students should note that it is mandatory to obtain the minimum required marks in order to crack the final selection round.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

Candidates should follow the below-mentioned steps to check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result

1.Visit the official website ibps.in

2. Login to the portal using your username or registration number

3. Click on 'Result' link

4. Enter your roll number and other required details

5. Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

Candidates can click on the below link to check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result

Direct Link To Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019