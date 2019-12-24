IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: IBPS Results to be announced on THIS date this week. Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Date, Time:

The wait for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is about to end. The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Result 2019 for prelims exams is expected to be declared by December 28 this week. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims Examination can check their IBPS results once they are declared on official IBPS website -- ibps.in.

The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to declare IBPS Results 2019 by December 20. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will most likely be out by afternoon. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on IBPS website -- ibps.in -- to access their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS -- ibps.in -- on your browser

Step 2: Click on 'IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details

Step 4: Submit details

Step 5: Download your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Participating banks

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Direct Link:

